Cashaa (CAS) Reaches Market Cap of $130.44 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Cashaa has a market cap of $130.44 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00772815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.46 or 0.04699106 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

