Caspian (CSP) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $6,228.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

