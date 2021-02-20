Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 1,526,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,966,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.34.

Get Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) alerts:

In other Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) news, insider Gerrard Hall purchased 100,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,013.22 ($2,630.28).

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.