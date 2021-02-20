Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 110.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Castle has a market capitalization of $24,112.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castle has traded 143.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00554446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005897 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034074 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.84 or 0.02567754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,061,755 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

