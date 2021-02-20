Catex Token (CATT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $18,279.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.00826232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.33 or 0.05085338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018714 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

