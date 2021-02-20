Catex Token Price Up 1,646.5% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 1,646.5% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $17,620.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00779846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.32 or 0.04618216 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars.

