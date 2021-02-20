CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 3.42% of CBIZ worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 61.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

