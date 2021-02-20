Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 53.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $5,309.52 and $37.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.00814119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.21 or 0.04772345 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

