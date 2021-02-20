CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,352.85 and $70.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 139.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006933 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007424 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

