CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.02. CCUR shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 55,491 shares.

The company has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

