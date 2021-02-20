CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.66. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 20,245 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.