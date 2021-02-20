Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,825 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 210.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 217,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

