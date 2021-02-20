Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Insiders have sold 35,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. 203,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,188. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.