Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,702,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,209,793. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

