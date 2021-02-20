Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter.

IDHQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 7,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,988. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $32.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

