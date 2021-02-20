Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4,492.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,702. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $300.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.22.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

