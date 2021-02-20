Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 92,535 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 92,535 shares during the quarter. Transocean comprises 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Transocean worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 96,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Transocean by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,263,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,421,648. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

