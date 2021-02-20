Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.96 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $959.37 million and approximately $37.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00009194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

