Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $394,138.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00825034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00057571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.17 or 0.04909250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 38,981,877 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

