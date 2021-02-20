Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Shares Down 27.1%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT)’s stock price fell 27.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 57,200,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 22,969,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Cerebain Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBT)

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

