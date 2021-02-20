CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.51 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $81.51 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,216,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,036,792 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

