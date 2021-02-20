Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,434,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.24% of Cerus worth $72,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cerus by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cerus by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cerus by 167.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,690,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,716.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

