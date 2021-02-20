Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $13.94 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $13.94 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $34.13 or 0.00060849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00793790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00057140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04709467 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00034247 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

