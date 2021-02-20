ChainX One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.43 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. ChainX has a market cap of $90.94 million and $4.43 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $11.78 or 0.00020681 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

