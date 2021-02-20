Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Chart Industries worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chart Industries by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 871.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 523.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.