ChartEx (CHART) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $402,689.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $402,689.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.78 or 0.00448347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00067457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.00407114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024160 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

