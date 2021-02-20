Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $266.28

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.28 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 283.50 ($3.70). Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 262,333 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £790.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

About Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

