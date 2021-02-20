Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.