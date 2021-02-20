Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,493,000 after buying an additional 674,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

