Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,506 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

