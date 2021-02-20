Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0525 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $285.39 million and approximately $133.20 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

