China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.44

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.44 and traded as high as $22.99. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 17,878 shares trading hands.

CEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $427,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

