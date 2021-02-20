China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $15.75. China Finance Online shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 91,521 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

