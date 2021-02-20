China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $15.75. China Finance Online shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 91,521 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.
About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
