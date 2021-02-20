China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLAD)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00.

About China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.