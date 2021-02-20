Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Stock Price Down 8%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF)’s stock price traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF)

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

