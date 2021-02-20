Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,508.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,473.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,328.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

