Chromia Market Cap Reaches $26.74 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00787963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.17 or 0.04670226 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

