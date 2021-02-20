Chrono.tech Reaches Market Cap of $2.75 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $60,682.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00006853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

