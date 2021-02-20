Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,411,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $164.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

