CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) Trading 0.3% Higher

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The stock has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBHD)

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

