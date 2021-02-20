CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) Trading Up 1.8%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). Approximately 8,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

About CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

