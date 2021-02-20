Cipher (CPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,456.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $45,991.56 and $152,456.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00074193 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010237 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

Cipher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.