Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Reaches $45,379.42

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Cipher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $45,379.42 and $131,649.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073679 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002313 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010200 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

Cipher can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.