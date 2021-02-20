Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

