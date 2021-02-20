Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,753 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 30,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

