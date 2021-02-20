Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.96 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

