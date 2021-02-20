Civic (CVC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $300.93 million and $88.41 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

