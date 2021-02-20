Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $116,781.01 and $48.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,956,665 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

