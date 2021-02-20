CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $18,185.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00015008 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,590,730 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

