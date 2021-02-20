CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,232,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 388,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30.

CLST Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLHI)

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

